ATRESMEDIA and Fundacin Universia, united to promote the employment of people with disabilities

Atresmedia, in collaboration with the Universia Foundation, entities committed to the diversity and inclusion of people with disabilities, will launch in 2021 a joint project to promote the employability of people with disabilities in the audiovisual sector and thus be able to improve their employment opportunities. This will be a scholarship program to train for one of the 50 courses taught in the Atresmedia Formacin catalog. This collaboration between the two entities will begin with the award of 30 scholarships as of January 1, 2021.

The CEO of Atresmedia, Patricia Prez, and the Director of Fundacin Universia, Sonia Vias, signed this agreement this morning at the headquarters of the audiovisual group, on the occasion of an event attended by Lucio Fernandez, Director of Human Resources From Atresmedia, Susana Gato, Group Corporate Responsibility Manager and Beatriz Arribas Coro, Fundacin Universia Employability Manager.

Fellows will have the opportunity to learn from professionals with extensive experience in different subjects related to the audiovisual and commercial sectors. The Atresmedia Group will finance 80% of the training grant for each student and the Fundacin Universia will distribute these training materials to people with disabilities to whom it directs its activities. To be able to access it, they must be over 18 years old, have a disability certificate equal to or greater than 33% and professional training or a university degree in journalism, audiovisual communication, marketing, advertising and public relations, audiovisual or similar.

Thanks to these scholarships, they will be able to receive one of the courses available in the Atresmedia Formacin catalog, a project aimed at training future audiovisual media professionals in a commitment to the progress and development of the sector. With the technical capacity and the trajectory of Atresmedia professionals – the leading communication group in Spain, with key positions in the sectors of television, radio, cinema, internet, advertising … – it offers a wide range of training, practical and specialized. , which includes the most competitive areas of the sector.

A comprehensive course program that aims to provide students with continuous and specific training and, above all, adapted to the real work of today’s communication companies.

The promotion of equality and diversity is one of the commitments made by Atresmedia in its general corporate responsibility policy and in its human resources policy. This commitment is embodied in the company’s Equality Plan, as well as in a disability management strategy that revolves around three lines of action, all of equal priority: “ Employability and training ”, promotion of recruitment and training of people with disabilities in order to successfully integrate into the world of work, “ external and internal awareness ”, through its content and advertising spaces, as well as through corporate volunteering and various awareness initiatives internal, and “Content accessibility”, in order to guarantee the right to information of all people, regardless of their hearing or visual ability.

Fundacin Universia, promoted by Universia, with the patronage of Banco Santander through Santander Universidades, is a private non-profit entity that for more than 10 years has focused its work on educational and vocational guidance, diversity and equity , digital transformation of universities, entrepreneurship and measurement of the impact of the university ecosystem according to international standards (ODS). Since 2012, it has been an employment agency, in collaboration with the public employment service, to carry out work intermediation activities. With an international character, it is a signatory entity of the Global Compact, with the commitment to comply with the Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

HRDigital