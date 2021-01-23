atSistemas hires over 500 ICT professionals in 2021

The Spanish technology consulting firm atSistemas plans to hire more than 500 professionals in the ICT sector during the year 2021. After growing 12% to reach 78.5 million euros in 2020, the company, a benchmark in the sector of Spain aims to promote the training and hiring of professionals to meet the needs of a sector that has a high demand for qualified profiles.

This new hire is part of the growth objectives for this year, with which the company estimates to recover the usual growth figure – before a pandemic – of 20%. All this carried by a sector which foresees a strong demand for digital services and projects.

“The keys to this growth will be to continue to provide an excellent response to the digital challenges that companies are facing and to adapt to the context of extreme relocation, for which we have the best team of professionals, that we will continue to develop this year. »Stressed Jos Manuel Rufino Fernndez, CEO of atSistemas. “At atSistemas, in addition to offering the incorporation of a team of experts, we are committed to the training and well-being of human talents,” he concluded.

AtSistemas currently has 1,500 professionals who make up the company and plans to integrate new digital profiles such as “ Software Architects ”, “ Developers ”, “ DevOps Engineers ”, “ Machine Learning Specialists ”, “ Agile Consultants and Application Lifecycle Professionals, among others.

These profiles will join a work team that currently serves more than 500 companies from different sectors such as banking and insurance, retail, telecommunications and media, tourism, pharmacy, public administration or l ‘energy and utilities, technology, etc. and among which are some of the most important in Spain, leaders and many of them belonging to the IBEX35.

More than 13 offices and development centers in 9 cities in Spain and international offices in Milan and Lisbon

atSistemas is present in the main Spanish cities – Madrid, Barcelona, ​​A Corua, Zaragoza, Cdiz, Huelva, Palma de Mallorca, Seville and Santiago de Compostela – and in Milan. In addition, in November, the consulting firm also expanded its borders with the opening of an office in Lisbon on the international market.

In this context, the consulting firm intends to continue expanding its presence in Spain and Europe, with the opening of new headquarters and development centers, through which it will be able to offer new opportunities to professionals in the sector.

Candidates who wish to be part of the company can register through the atSistemas LinkedIn profile. This site brings together current job offers and will be updated as the selection process progresses with new profiles in demand.

HRDigital