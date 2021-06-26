Attack in Balochistan: Pakistan: Terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan, five soldiers killed

Karachi

Terrorists have ambushed security forces patrolling Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province. Five soldiers died in this attack. Terrorists fled the scene after carrying out the incident. This information was given in the news media on Friday. The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani Armed Forces, reported that five soldiers from the “Frontier Corps Balochistan” were killed in a shootout with terrorists.

According to information from the Dawn newspaper, the terrorists also suffered a lot during the shootings in the Sangan neighborhood of the CB district of Balochistan. The ISPR said the operation was underway to close the terrorists’ escape routes and stop them.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack. He said: “Terrorists cannot demoralize us by committing such cowardly attacks. The country will fight terrorists with all its might.

Earlier this month, four Frontier Corps soldiers were killed in a bomb blast on the Margate-Quetta road.