Attack on a Hindu temple in Rawalpindi Pakistan: attack on a century-old Hindu temple in Rawalpindi, Pakistan will not stop – attack on a century-old temple in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Islamabad

In Imran Khan’s “New Pakistan”, the attacks on Hindu temples do not stop. A more than 100-year-old Hindu temple has been attacked by a group of strangers in the city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan. This was said in the complaint received by the police. The renovation works of this temple are in progress. According to the complaint, a group of 10 to 15 people attacked the temple in the city’s Purana Qila neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The attackers also blew up the stairs, as well as the main door and another door to the upper floor. According to the ‘Dawn’ newspaper, Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, security officer of the Evacuey Trust Property Board (ETPB) North Zone complained to the Banni police station in Rawalpindi, saying that the construction and renovation works of the temple in the past month. keep on going.

Zaidi said there had been an encroachment in front of the temple, which was removed on March 24. Religious activities have not started in the temple and no idols have been kept there for worship. They demanded legal action against those who harm the temple and its sanctity. Previously, the invaders had occupied and built shops and tracks around the temple for a long time.

The district administration, with the help of the police, has recently removed all kinds of encroachments. Renovation work began after the temple encroachment. Meanwhile, temple administrator Om Prakash confirmed the incident and said that shortly after receiving the information, police personnel from Rawalpindi arrived there and checked the situation. According to The Express Tribune news, Prakash said police are stationed outside the temple as well as his home. However, he said that Holi would not be celebrated in the temple.