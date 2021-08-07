Attack on Hindu temple of Milli Yakjehti council: Muslim fundamentalist organization came in favor of those who broke temples in Pakistan, said – majority also have the right

islamabad

In Pakistan, as the Supreme Court took strict action against the vandalism of the Hindu temple of Ganesh in Punjab province, the fundamentalist Muslim organization Milli Yakzehti Council spoke openly in favor of the attackers. The Milli Yakzehti Council, made up of 22 religious and political parties and organizations in Pakistan, on Friday refused to condemn temple vandalism and desecration of idols.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the council also claimed it was not aware of the incident. The party made the claim when there was an uproar over the temple vandalism incident in the Rahim Yar Khan area from Pakistan to India. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had to make a statement regarding this incident. The Supreme Court of Pakistan even said that this incident had tarnished Pakistan’s image in the world.

“Majority people also have rights”

When the newly elected council representatives were asked about the attack on the temple, they began to refer to an incident in Hyderabad. He said: “A Muslim family lives in front of a temple in Hyderabad. Many Hindu families also live in this region. The Hindus had filed a complaint and told the authorities that cow sacrifice should not be allowed in front of the temple. The chairman of the council said, “The majority of the people also have the right.

The President asserted that the rights of minorities are protected by Sharia and the Constitution. He said that not giving rights to the majority is not fair either. When asked if the majority in India and Israel could also justify their actions by making similar arguments, the president changed his tone and said that he did not know the reality on the ground of the attack on Israel. temple in Punjab.

The incident tarnished the country’s image abroad: Supreme Court

The council’s statement came at a time when Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday recalled authorities for failing to end the attack on the Hindu temple and ordered the arrest of the culprits. The court said the incident tarnished the country’s image abroad. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case in Islamabad. He had learned of the attack Thursday. On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard suo motu of the case after the Pramukh boss of Hindu Pakistan Parishad, Dr Ramesh Kumar, met with the chief justice.

Hundreds of people carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked a temple, burnt parts of it and vandalized idols in the Bhong area, Rahimyar Khan district of Punjab province. They attacked the temple to protest the court’s release of a nine-year-old Hindu boy who was arrested for allegedly urinating at a local school. According to an article in Geo News, the chief justice asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani: “What were the administration and the police doing when the temple was attacked? He said the attack caused serious damage to Pakistan’s image around the world. Ghani said the administration’s priority was to protect the homes of 70 Hindus around the temple.

“The police did not fulfill their responsibility”

The IGP said the deputy commissioner and deputy superintendent of police were present at the scene. The chief justice was not satisfied with the response and said: “If the commissioner, deputy commissioner and district police officers cannot work, they should be removed. He said it showed the police weren’t doing anything instead of being silent onlookers and didn’t even think it would tarnish the country’s image abroad. “A Hindu temple was demolished and imagine what they must have felt. Imagine what the reaction of Muslims would have been if the mosque had been damaged. The IGP tried to pacify the judiciary by saying that a case had been registered and that sections on terrorism had also been added to the FIR.

At this, Judge Qazi Amin, who was part of the judiciary, asked if an arrest had been made. When the IGP replied in the negative, Judge Amin said it showed the police had failed in their responsibility. The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the division commissioner Rahimyar Khan and requested a report from the IGP and the chief secretary within the week. When Additional Attorney General Suhail Mahmood attempted to intervene, claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan learned of the incident and ordered the police to take strict action against the attackers, the chief justice replied that the court would deal with the legal aspects of the case. . The hearing in the case has been adjourned to August 13.