Attack on Hindu village in Bangladesh: radical Hifazat-e-Islam group attacked in Hindu village in Bangladesh, ransacking 80 houses

Dhaka

Thousands of supporters of the fundamentalist group Hifazat-e-Islam in Bangladesh, armed with weapons, attacked the Hindu village and destroyed around 80 houses. It is said that a young man criticized the speech of Maulana Mufti Mamoonool, the co-secretary of this fundamentalist group, for opposing the installation of the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Thousands of radical Muslims attacked Naugaon, a Hindu village in the Shallah subdistrict on Wednesday, after Maulana Mamoonul criticized the young man on Facebook. The crowd of attackers was armed. Not only that, defense leaders in this area have been protesting since Tuesday evening and claim that the social media posts have aroused religious sentiments.

The police have already arrested the young man to get the whole affair under control. Meanwhile, thousands of people from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other predominantly Muslim villages reached Naugaon at 9 a.m. and attacked the homes of Hindus in support of backup leader Mamunul Haque. Police said 70 to 80 homes were ransacked in the attack.

Habibpur Union President Vivekananda Majumdar Bakul said many houses in the village were attacked. Fearing an attack, many Hindus left home to save their lives. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the inhabitants of Hifajat attacked the village and looted many houses. After receiving the information, a large number of police officers were deployed to the scene.