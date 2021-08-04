Attack on rahim yar khan mandir: attack on Ganesh temple in Bhong sharif Pakistan Rahim Yar Khan: attack on another Hindu temple in Pakistan

Islamabad

Extremists have vandalized another Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Many videos of this cowardly attack on the temple in broad daylight are also going viral. In these videos, we see a crowd of fundamentalists vandalizing the temple. According to Pakistani social media users, this incident concerns the town of Bhong located near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province.

vandalism inside the temple

The extremists created a ruckus in the temple of Ganesh in the city of Bhong in Punjab. They not only broke the idols, but they also vandalized the decorative items like the chandelier, the glass in the temple. During this time, a huge crowd of these fundamentalists were present in the temple premises. What is great is that, as in previous cases, no arrests have been made in this case so far.

Jai Kumar Dhirani, leader of Imran Khan’s PTI party and boss of Yuva Hindu Panchayat Pakistan, condemned the incident by tweeting. He wrote that he strongly condemned this vile attack on the Bhong Sharif temple in the district. This attack is a plot against beloved Pakistan. I ask the authorities to put the culprits behind bars.

Conversion cases increased during lockdown

Hindu and Christian girls were heavily converted during the Corona virus lockdown in Pakistan. Pakistani human rights activists have expressed concern that feelings of insecurity have also grown rapidly in the minds of minorities. Due to the lax attitude of the police and the lack of strict laws in Imran Khan’s government, fanatics have become more emboldened.

Change of religion of more than 1000 girls every year

According to the human rights organization Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP), more than 1,000 Christian and Hindu women and girls are abducted in Pakistan each year. After which they are converted and married according to Islamic customs. Most of the victims are between 12 and 25 years old. The human rights body also said the figure could be higher as most cases go unrecorded by the police. Most of the kidnapped girls have been poor ever since. Those who have no news takers.