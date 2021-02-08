Attempted coup d’état in Haiti: Haitian president accused of coup and murder, 20 arrests

Port au Prince

The African country of Haitian President Jovenel Moise said on Sunday that police had arrested more than 20 people who were trying to assassinate him and overthrow his government. He said this about the inauguration of the annual program at the airport here before leaving for Jaikimal. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister and the Chief of Police.

President Moise said: “It was an attempt to kill me”. He claimed the conspiracy began in November 2020. However, he did not disclose details or evidence. He simply said that among those arrested are a judge and an inspector general of police. Justice Minister Rockefeller said the plot was to remove the government from power.

Moise said I thank my palace security chief. The motive of these people was to kill me, but their plot was foiled. He said he would stay in power until February 7, 2022. However, the interpretation of his constitution is opposed by the opposition. Demonstrations took place on Sunday. The United States supported the power of Moses.