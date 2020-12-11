Auren promotes green businesses through ‘Sostiene Rural’

Auren, a leading firm in the field of professional auditing, legal advice, consultancy and business services, designed the “Sostiene Rural” project to promote the creation of green businesses in Spain.

The project is part of the Employaverde program of the Biodiversity Foundation (FSP), the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, co-financed by the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 operational program for employment, training and education. education.

The main objective is to promote the creation of businesses linked to sustainability and the rural environment, which help to recover areas in economic decline due to rural depopulation and with high ecological value, such as the Natura network areas. 2000.

The program will take place in Cordoba and Cceres, where four green entrepreneurship routes will be carried out (“Labs entrepreneur vert”), in which Auren will give free face-to-face and online training to entrepreneurs who think they have a green business, to help them. and accompany them in the process of the idea and its implementation.

Auren designed the “Sostiene Rural” program through its innovation and entrepreneurship advisory space, which has a team of experts in entrepreneurship and employability, territorial and rural strategies, innovation and digital transformation.

