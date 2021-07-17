Aurora borealis volcano: viral image of the Icelandic volcano and the northern lights: viral image of the Icelandic volcano and its northern lights

Some time ago, the image of the Northern Lights scattered over the Icelandic volcano, was everywhere. This photo was taken by photographer Chris Mathews. In this, Matthews presented a very nice view by capturing the Northern Lights on the camera of the Geldingadalur volcano in Iceland. This photo is so special because the Geldingadalur volcano had not erupted for 6000 years. He also told weather.com the story behind taking this photo.

Volcano erupted after earthquake

This volcano is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland and Mathews has waited a long time to take a picture of it. After years of waiting, Matthews finally got the chance to snap a photo on February 24 when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck. In fact, after the earthquake, the possibility of the volcano erupting had increased. Mathews therefore started looking for a good location for the photo. After that, he learned of the explosion on March 19.

The shadow seen in the middle of the city

However, due to the bad weather, he could not find the right place to take the picture. Along the way, he saw a red shade in the sky, which came from the lava of the volcano. He took the first photo from the middle of town. When he went to retake the picture, a snowstorm came and on the way home he got lost. However, the government has created special routes for those who wish to observe the volcano, which increases safety and makes it easier to transport heavy goods.

made many attempts

Mathews said he took a weatherproof Canon 90D body with him and two lenses – a wide angle and a telephoto lens. Mathews also attempted to photograph the volcano with helicopters and propeller planes, but better footage came from Eagle Air’s Cessna plane. Mathews then decided to photograph the volcano and the Northern Lights. He continued to seek good eyesight for several nights.

..best gift

Finally, he found the perfect spot near a farm in Grindavik. However, on the day that there was a clear sky forecast, there was also a snowstorm that day but the sky cleared just before midnight. Mathews took with him a Canon 6D body and a Sigma Art 24mm f / 1.4 lens. After waiting for a while, an aurora appeared at the top of the volcano. Mathews calls this the best gift he received for his birthday. (Chris Matthews)

Why is the pole sky bathed in a rain of colored lights?

Why is the pole sky bathed in a rain of colored lights?