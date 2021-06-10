Aurora kya hote hain: Kaise Bante hain Aurora Northern Southern Lights: How the northern lights form the southern lights

Many times such a view is seen from the south and north poles of the earth, which seems no less than the magic of nature. The northern lights or aurora borealis and the northern lights or aurora australis look like a laser light show in the sky. For thousands of years, people have tried to figure out why this amazing light appeared. One theory about it believed that when particles emanating from the explosion of the Sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field and the upper atmosphere, which emits many colors of light. Now this theory has also been proven. (Photo: NASA / ESA)

How are auroras made?

In a study published in Nature Communications, scientists from the University of California, Vuitton College, the University of Iowa and the Space Science Institute in Los Angeles proved this theory. For this, experiments were carried out on the Large Plasma Device of the Basic Plasma Science Facility at UCLA. Here, conditions similar to those of the Earth’s magnetosphere were created, and then alpha waves were launched into the 20-meter-long chamber of the plasma device. (Photo: UCLA, Basic Plasma Science Facility)

How did the experience go?

It is believed that alphen waves collect only a few electrons in the plasma of space. This is why physicists have tried to find out if there are electrons that travel at the same speed as the electric field of waves. It is very difficult to find them because their number is very low. Gregory Hause, associate professor of physics at the University of Iowa, explained that the electric field in these electrons causes resonance acceleration, as if a surfer is trying to catch a wave, while simultaneously moving with the wave. . (ESA / NASA)

That’s why there are so many colors

Hauge said the Alphen waves are seen after geomagnetic storms. These storms are the result of coronal mass ejections when the sun explodes. They cause a magnetic reconnection in the earth’s magnetic field. During this time, the magnetic field lines are stretched like a rubber band and then strongly reconnected. Because of this, alpha waves come out towards the earth. During a solar storm, the region of magnetic reconnection moves, the alphon waves and the electrons moving with them are in separate field lines, giving us the appearance of aurora of light of many colors. (NASA)