Australia China Tension: Australia will cancel the Dorwin port agreement with China after the removal of the Belt and Road agreement: Australia will cancel the Dorwin port agreement

Australia is now preparing to teach a hard lesson to China, entangled with countries around the world. Just days ago, Australia canceled two China Belt and Road Initiative agreements on the basis of national security. After that, the government led by Scott Morrison plans to get the port of Darwin out of the clutches of China. The port was leased to the Chinese company in 2015 by the Australian Northern Territory government on a 99-year lease.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton confirmed this, saying Foreign Secretary Maris Payne was considering around a thousand different leases in addition to the port of Darwin. Thousands of these cases have to be examined and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will decide to examine them all. However, the Australian Defense Minister has not confirmed that Australia will cancel the deal.

Australia canceled the BRI project on Wednesday

Last Wednesday, Foreign Minister Maris Payne said in a statement that the cabinet had canceled two deals of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative with national security in mind. Among the two deals that were scrapped, Chinese companies were to build two construction facilities in the province of Victoria, Australia. The agreement was signed with China in 2018 and 2019.

Australia fought back under the new law

Australia passed a National Security Act in 2018 that prohibits covert foreign interference in national policies. Beijing has described the laws as damaging to China and toxic to Sino-Australian relations. It is believed that with this new decision, tensions between Australia and China could escalate further.

China is in trade war with Australia

A few days ago, Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher described him as an avenger and an unreliable business partner. These days, due to tensions in the two countries, there has been a huge drop in goods exported from Australia to China. In fact, the diplomatic showdown between the two countries has intensified since Australia requested an independent investigation into the global corona virus outbreak a year ago.

Face to face Australia-China with Hong Kong

Australia has also canceled the extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to apprehensions stemming from China’s national security law. After that, Australia and Hong Kong will no longer be able to extradite anyone from their jurisdiction. Apart from that, Australia has also offered Hong Kong people to settle here and extend the visa period. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that people doing business in Hong Kong can come if they want to come to Australia.