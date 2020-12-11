Australia: Corona vaccine trials in Australia halt: after finding anti-HIV antibodies – Australia: Anti-HIV antibodies tested in COVID-19 vaccine, trial halted

Melbourne

The clinical trial of a vaccine under development for the prevention of the corona virus in Australia was halted at an early stage. In fact, in the first phase of testing, taking antibodies against the body (HIV) produced antibodies. CSL said in a statement that no serious adverse effects were seen in the 216 participants who participated in the initial phase trial of the V451 COVID-19 vaccine.

HIV protein-like antibodies

The vaccine was developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotechnology company CSL. However, during clinical trials, it was found that some patients produced antibodies resembling HIV proteins. After consultations with the Australian government, the University of Queensland-CSL decided to stop the second and third phases of the clinical trial of the vaccine.

No danger of the vaccine

Australia has partnered with four vaccine makers to purchase 5.1 million doses of the vaccine. This company was also one of them. The vaccine manufacturer said there was no risk of infection from the vaccine and during routine testing it was confirmed that the HIV virus was not present. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the end of the clinical trial shows the Australian government and researchers are working very carefully.

‘Not surprised’

He said: “The government was not surprised by what happened today. We want to be stable without any rush. CSL said that if the vaccine were to be used nationally, it would have a serious impact on Australia’s public health due to the imperfect consequences of HIV infection in the community. This vaccine had been in clinical trial since July.

Paul Young of the university engaged in vaccine development said the vaccine could be reworked but the team would have taken longer. CSL Scientific Director Andrew Nash said the early stage of vaccine development carries many risks and there is also the possibility of failure.

Sanjay Senanayake, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at Australian National University, said the news was disappointing, but the vaccine’s failure was not surprising. “Typically about 90 percent of the vaccine never makes it to the market,” he said.