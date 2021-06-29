australia coronavirus lockdown update: fear of delta variant of corona virus, 10 million people on lockdown in australia – australians confined to fight against delta variant of covid 19

Strong points:

In view of fears of a delta variant of the corona virus in Australia, lockdowns have been imposed in 4 major cities. The infection spreads very quickly due to the Delta variants which first surfaced in India. In view of this, containment has been imposed on Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Darwin. According to government figures, around one crore of people live in these four cities.

As of Monday, there were a total of 271 active cases of the coronavirus in Australia. Most of these cases are in New South Wales. Australia initially celebrated victory over the Corona outbreak and its economy was back on track. However, again, the delta variant of the corona virus is spreading in Australia. On the other hand, the Australian government has failed to secure a large number of corona vaccines.

Global corona cases jump to 18.13 crore

The citizens of Perth have been ordered to stay at home. The third case of the corona virus has been reported here. Meanwhile, global corona cases have jumped to 181.3 million, while the death toll from it has risen to 39.3 lakh. Johns Hopkins University gave this information. In its latest update Tuesday morning, the university revealed that the current global cases and death toll from the pandemic have increased to 181,374,710 and 3,928,409, respectively.

The United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,639,971 and 604,114 respectively. India ranks second in terms of infection with 30,279,331 cases. The other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (18,448,402), France (5,832,490), Turkey (5,414,310), Russia (5,408,744), the United Kingdom (4,771,289), Argentina (4,423,366), Italy (4,258,456), Colombia (4,187,194). , Spain (3,792,642), Germany (3,734,830) and Iran (3,180,092). Brazil is second in terms of deaths with 514,092 deaths. Over 100,000 people have died in India (396,730), Mexico (232,564), Peru (191,899), Russia (131,671), UK (128,367), Italy (127,500) , in France (111,174) and in Colombia (105,326).