Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Australian Prime Minister apologizes to former staff member allegedly raped in Parliament office – Prime Minister Scott Morison apologizes to rape victim in Australian Parliament

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized to a former government employee. Two years before the worker, she was allegedly raped by a colleague inside Parliament. The woman had told the media about the tragic incident the day before. The Prime Minister promised that this alleged rape and culture of the capital would be fully investigated.

The woman alleged that in March 2019 a former colleague in the defense minister’s office raped her after work in the evening. Speaking to the media, the woman said I told a colleague I had to go home, but asked me to walk into the Parliament building. The colleague said he had to get something important from the Parliament building. The woman said a colleague raped her in parliament.

The woman has not publicly identified the rapist

The woman said this when I opposed the rape but she didn’t believe. The woman has not publicly identified the rapist. He said that in April 2019 he spoke to police about it but decided not to make a formal complaint due to the danger to his career. The woman said, “It was not a personally correct decision for me.”

Australian police confirmed that the woman spoke about the complaint in April 2019 but decided not to make a formal complaint. Earlier Defense Minister Linda said she had no idea about the accusation. However, Prime Minister Morrison apologized to the woman and assured her of the investigation.