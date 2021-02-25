World

Australian sheep freed from wool: video: Wild sheep became a ‘ball of wool’ in Australia, captured 35kg of wool – Baarack of Australian sheep released from wool weighing 78lbs photo goes viral

Australian Sheep Baarack Freed From Wool: A sheep in Australia has become a topic of discussion on social media. This sheep’s fleece hadn’t been mined for 5 years, causing it to turn into a circle of wool. There is a total of 35 kg of sheep’s wool.

