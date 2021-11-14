austria-to-confine-those-not-vaccinated-by-coronavirus-in-their-homes-from-monday

Protests against the obligation to be vaccinated this Sunday in Vienna, Austria, coinciding with the summit between the Government and the leaders of the regions. GEORG HOCHMUTH (AFP)

Austria implements drastic measures in the fight against the pandemic. The coalition government of conservatives and greens has confirmed this Sunday that starting tomorrow, citizens who cannot prove to be vaccinated or have had the disease in the last six months will only be able to leave home under certain circumstances. Confinement for the unvaccinated is intended to make life more difficult for those who, being able to do so, have not been immunized. Austria, along with Germany and Switzerland, is one of the Western European countries with the worst vaccination rate. Its weekly incidence has skyrocketed in the last month and is approaching 1. 000 cases per 100. 000 population. It is the first European country to make this decision, although others are evaluating pressure measures to push their citizens to vaccinate.

The Government and the heads of the nine Austrian regions agreed this Sunday at an emergency summit in Vienna to impose the confinement of the unvaccinated. “We do not take this step lightly, but regrettably it is necessary,” said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. It is estimated that the measure affects approximately two million people. According to the draft that has already been released, the restrictions will apply for now until 24 November. Unvaccinated people will only be able to leave their home for urgent reasons such as shopping, going to the doctor, or working or studying. It is not clear how compliance with such a measure will be controlled, but the Government has already indicated that there will be police patrols asking for proof of vaccination or recovery at random. Violations can result in heavy fines.

A 35% of Austrians are still unvaccinated. Of them, approximately 11% are children under 12 years for which immunization is not yet recommended. The chancellor assured that the vaccination rate in Austria is “shamefully low”. “Our job as the Government of Austria is to protect the citizens,” he added. The pressure on the unvaccinated had already risen in Austria in recent days. At workplaces, it was mandatory to present a certificate of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test, the cost of which is not covered by the public system. When it comes to leisure, the restrictions were even greater. Only vaccinated and recovered can enter cultural events, bars and restaurants. Last weekend, when these rules were about to come into force, Austrian vaccination centers registered a greater influx, including some queues.

The Government believes that it is not enough. Every day that passes a new record for infections is set. On Saturday they registered 13. 000, in a country of 8.9 million inhabitants. The 83% of people admitted with coronavirus in Austrian hospitals are not vaccinated, according to data from the Austrian Ministry of Health. The plan approved a few weeks ago by the health authorities provided for the confinement of the unimmunized when the 600 occupied intensive care beds were reached. However, in view of the runaway increase in infections – which translates into the arrival of critically ill patients to ICUs between two and three weeks later – the Government has agreed with the regions to act sooner (now there are 433 beds occupied).

Concern in Germany

The situation in Austria also worries neighboring Germany, which has once again declared the Alpine country as high risk, which means that from this Sunday those not vaccinated or recovered will have to do five days of quarantine when they enter Germany. Both countries share a border of almost 800 kilometers and there is a lot of exchange of travelers and workers on a daily basis.

Coinciding with the emergency meeting of political leaders in Vienna there have been demonstrations in the Austrian capital against mandatory vaccines. The anti-vaccine movement has a certain position in central Europe. In Austria a new political party of self-described “skeptics” called MFG won 6.2% of the vote and entered a regional parliament at the beginning of the year.

German-speaking countries have the worst vaccination rates in Western Europe. For Austria as well as for Germany and Switzerland this is their worst wave in terms of the number of infected. To the east, the percentage of the immunized population is much lower, with figures such as 23% of Bulgaria or 35% of Romania, which have plunged these countries into the worst wave of the pandemic, with record deaths and the collapse of their already precarious hospital systems.