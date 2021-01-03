Autonomous communities apply more restrictive measures to stop coronavirus infections

Publication: Sunday, January 3, 2021 11:46 PM

The autonomous communities continue to communicate worrying data on the pandemic in Spain and the worst is yet to come at the end of the week, as that will be when the effects of Christmas begin to be felt. Currently, six CCAAs warn against the saturation of hospitals: Madrid has 2,000 hospitalized and in the Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Balearics, they are more than 25% occupied.

Madrid closes eight new basic health zones and five localities

Regarding coronavirus infections, Madrid has notified 954 in the past 24 hours, in addition to 18 deaths. Therefore, given the increase in infections, the Community has decided to close eight new basic health zones and five localities, until January 18, which affects around half a million Madrid residents.

Thus, from this Monday, you can enter and leave these areas only for justified reasons, with the exception of the Day of the Three Kings. Specifically, the restrictions are extended to the following base areas, where the incidence exceeds the threshold of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Marqués de la Valdavia and Alcobendas Chopera (Alcobendas), Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez), San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares), Virgen del Cortijo (in the Hortaleza district of Madrid, capital) and Torrelodones (which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares).

In addition, entry and exit restrictions are established within the perimeters of these five towns: Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés.

All the areas affected by the restrictions also have other specific measures: the capacity of places of worship is set at one third and in the wakes there can only be 15 participants, if they are outside, and ten in places. closed, while the curfew between midnight and 6 a.m. is still in effect, as well as the limit on meetings set at six people.

Aragon returns to phase 3 aggravated

Aragon has also reported an increase in its infections: in recent hours, 211 new cases have been recorded. For this reason, the Community returns this Monday to phase 3 aggravated, which implies that all non-essential activity will close at 8 p.m., the maintenance of perimeter confinements of the provinces and the region and the reduction of certain capacities.

It was the Minister of Health of the Government of Aragon, Sira Repollés, who announced the tightening of measures to halt the coronavirus pandemic, with the return to the aggravated alert level of the three, the most restrictive envisaged by the regulations regional, after the In the past week, infections in this territory have tripled.

During a press conference, Repollés indicated that the capacity will be limited to 30% indoors and 50% on the terraces, with a ban on smoking and consuming at the bar. For their part, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and cultural activities will maintain the situation established in recent weeks.

In addition, the confinement of the Autonomous Community and between the Aragonese provinces, the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the ban on patronage and popular festivals until the decomposition of the state of alarm, on May 31 .

“These are tough measures, which respond to an increase in infections following the first week of Christmas celebrations”, during which meetings were held in the private and public sphere “, and even images of celebrations mass were seen without the appropriate protection, ”said the adviser.

Les Repollés also appealed for the responsibility of citizens and asked all those who celebrate New Year’s Eve with people who are not part of their core of coexistence to avoid social contacts as much as possible in the days to come. , “especially with the most vulnerable people, the elderly and groups at risk” to “minimize infections” and avoid an increase in the curve with that which occurred between October and November.

Andalusia decrees the closure of the perimeter of eight municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar

For its part, the Andalusian government has decreed the closure of the perimeter of the eight municipalities integrated into the two health zones of Campo de Gibraltar after presenting the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days in the region, with 316 cases, and the proliferation of the British strain of covid-19 in Gibraltar.

In a statement, the Committee noted that this closure affects the eight municipalities of La Línea de la Concepción, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, San Martín del Tesorillo, San Roque and Tarifa, with around 270 000 inhabitants in total. A vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has been added to this measure in all residences in the two zones, as well as among health professionals who carry out their work in the zone.

Level 4 alert in Segovia

In addition, the Junta de Castilla y León has elevated Segovia to pandemic alert level 4 for the coronavirus in view of the latest epidemiological and health reports referred to the province of Segovia, which express a situation of extreme risk, with uncontrolled community transmission and infection sustained by SARS-CoV-2 which is beyond the capacity of the health system. For this reason, the Council adopted this decision which was published in the Official Journal of the Community (Bocyl) and which entered into force on Sunday.

Containment actions assume, in the case of hotels and restaurants, that consumption in the premises cannot be done at the bar or standing, but must be done sitting at a table or groups of tables, and 33% of the capacity cannot be exceeded, and the maximum occupancy of tables or groups of tables will be limited to six people. In all cases, the minimum distance between tables or groups of tables will be 1.5 meters in outdoor terraces, and two meters inside establishments. During this time, the terraces can be opened to 75% of the capacity.

In leisure and culture, the limitation of one third of its capacity must be respected; although in the case of cinemas and theaters, if there are no pre-assigned tickets, attendance is limited to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. The capacity of shopping malls and retail stores is also limited to one third. And the limits and scheduling conditions established by the current state of alarm (RD 926/2020) and its curfew will also be maintained.

As for sports, it is allowed outdoors without restrictions, but respecting general individual preventive measures. And in closed facilities, the capacity is limited to one third and the use of a mask is mandatory, except for official competitions.

Finally, in the social field, visits to centers for the elderly are limited, the capacity at 50% in places of worship and a maximum of 10 people on standby in closed places and 15 if they are outside.