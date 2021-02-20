avian influenza in humans latest news: Russia confirms first case of human infection with H5N8 strain of bird flu: first confirmed case of human infection with H5N8 strain of bird flu in Russia

Strong points:

7 people found in Russia infected with the H5N8 strain of bird flu. This is the first human case infected with avian influenza in the world. Very few symptoms of infection in seven people, quarantined

The first case of the deadly influenza virus in humans has reached humans in Russia. The Russian Vector Research Center has confirmed that the H5N8 virus has been found in 7 people in their country. All these people worked in the same form of poultry. Since then, Russian health agencies have been monitoring all these infected people in isolation, keeping them in contact. Previously, no case of human infection with avian influenza had been confirmed.

Russia confirmed the infection

Vector Research Center scientist Anna Popova told Russian media that the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of avian influenza A virus has been confirmed in Russia. Scientists have isolated seven workers at a poultry farm in southern Russia after being infected. Bird flu wreaked havoc in the region in December 2020.

Seven people feel good

Anna Popova said the seven people were feeling good. Only very slight signs of infection are visible there. However, they are isolated as a precaution. Scientists are constantly monitoring the health of these people. However, there is no report of such an infection in any other region of Russia.

What is bird flu

Bird flu or bird flu is called bird flu. Avian influenza is a disease transmitted by birds. Humans contract this disease by coming into contact with an infected bird, whether dead or alive, there is a risk of the disease spreading from both. The H5N1 virus is responsible for avian influenza. Another strain of this is known as H5N8. It’s more dangerous than its old variant.

These are the symptoms of bird flu

Eating an infected bird can also cause this disease. If you are swimming in the water and there has been an infected bird in that water, it can also cause bird flu. Bird flu is a special type of respiratory illness, this illness is so dangerous that it can even kill an infected person. Symptoms such as sore throat, cough, pneumonia, fever, muscle pain are observed in this disease. The only way to avoid bird flu is to stay away from dead and infected birds and people who have it.Keep a short distance from the disease that has occurred and eat a healthy diet and relax .