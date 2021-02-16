Avijit Roy murder case: Bangladesh: Court sentenced five people to death in murder case of blogger Avijit Rai – five people sentenced to death by Bangladesh court in murder case of blogger Avijit Rai

Dhaka

A Bangladesh special counterterrorism court on Tuesday sentenced five people belonging to a banned Islamic terror group, including a fugitive army major, to death on Tuesday in the 2015 murder of prominent Bangladeshi-American blogger Avijit Roy and life imprisonment at one. other person. Condemned.

A 42-year-old American citizen, born in Bangladesh, Roy was murdered by Islamic terrorists as he walked out of a book fair on February 26, 2015 at Dhaka University. His wife Rafida Ahmed was also injured in the attack. Roy was opposed to religious fundamentalism.

‘BeadNews24’ reported that Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Counter-Terrorism Court sentenced all five terrorists, including army fugitive Major Syed Ziaul Haq, to ​​death in the Roy murder case. Besides Haq, Mohammad Mojjammal Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Mohammad Abu Siddique Sohail alias Saqib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Mohammad Arafat Rahman and Akram Hussain alias Abir were also sentenced to death. Abir is also running away at this time.

The judge also imposed a fine of fifty-five thousand taka on these defendants. Judge Rehman had sentenced eight Islamic terrorists to death, including Major Haq, who was deported in the murder case of Roy’s publisher, Faisal Arabin Dipon, about a week earlier. Dipon was assassinated on November 31, 2015. Six of the eight convicted are members of the banned terrorist group Ansar al Islam. The group is also known as the Ansarullah Bangla Team.