Avintia, recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 50 most inclusive European companies

Grupo Avintia has been recognized for its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within its company by the Financial Times, which considers the leading industrial group in the construction-real estate sector as the second most inclusive Spanish company . Concretely, Grupo Avintia appears in the TOP 50 of the second edition of the Diversity Leaders ranking that the British newspaper has just published.

Specifically, Grupo Avintia occupies the 47th position in this world ranking, in which it stands out as the second Spanish company with the best score (7.81). Similarly, in terms of its sector, it occupies third position, only ahead of the Austrian Swietelsky and the Briton Willmott Dixon.

As noted by Nerea Garca, Managing Director of Human Resources at Grupo Avintia, “the selection of our company in this ranking is an honor, as it recognizes our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion among our employees. And we must not forget that companies are made up of people, each with its own particularities and its own history, which we must focus on in a positive way because it is in the difference that lies the opportunity to enrich and feed the business ”.

Prepared in collaboration with Statista, the ranking of diversity leaders was carried out on the basis of the responses of more than 100,000 professionals from more than 15,000 companies from different sectors in 16 European countries – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany , Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom-, in addition to having the advice of experts in human resources and recruitment. They were all asked about the issues related to their organization’s efforts to promote diversity, as well as their perception of inclusiveness within the company. As a result, the 850 European companies with the highest total scores are included in this ranking.

HRDigital