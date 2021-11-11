award-for-science-communication-that-counteracts-“the-current-populist-and-irrational-dynamics”

Science is often incomprehensible. Santiago Ramón y Cajal himself, the most relevant Spanish researcher in history, acknowledged that he did not understand “very dark and almost unapproachable” scientific concepts, such as the principles of thermodynamics. In 1905, a year before winning the Nobel Prize in Medicine, Cajal thanked good scientific journalism, which allowed him to understand the great problems of the time, such as electrical machines and air navigation . “It is not an easy task to eloquently shout out in the free environment of the street the fertile truths extracted from nature in the physicist’s laboratory. Spreading abstruse science by diluting it, clarifying it and seasoning it with the seasoning of art so that it is savored by the common people and attracts hearts and illuminates intelligences ”, proclaimed Cajal. Patricia Fernández de Lis – chief editor of Materia , the Science section of EL PAÍS – recalled this anecdote this Thursday when collecting the CSIC-BBVA Foundation for Scientific Communication Award, whose first edition It was held in Madrid in the assembly hall of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the institution whose germ was promoted by Cajal himself more than a century ago.

Materia was created in 2012 as an independent scientific information project, founded by seven specialized journalists: Patricia Fernández de Lis, Francisco Doménech, Nuño Domínguez, Manuel Ansede, Daniel Mediavilla, Javier Salas and Miguel Ángel Criado. In 2014, Materia partnered with the newspaper EL PAÍS to be its Science section. The jury of the award has valued “the extraordinary quality of scientific journalism that they have exercised since their foundation, which over the last decade has made them the world benchmark for science communication in Spanish”. Matter represents “a differential commitment to scientific communication from Spain that is comparable to the science sections of the large international media,” according to the jury, headed by the president of the CSIC, the chemist Rosa Menéndez.

Fernández de Lis has underlined in his speech that “modern societies depend more and more on science and technology, and a citizenry that does not have good scientific information at their disposal will be at the mercy of advances that they cannot understand and in whose orientation will not be able to participate ”. The journalist, however, has stressed that we must not fall into the temptation to turn science into a new idol and has urged to maintain skepticism. “We usually joke that during the COVID pandemic we have worked longer to discard false or uncontracted information than to publish news,” he pointed out.

“The problem is that society, Newspaper editors, too, often demand headlines that offer clear and forceful answers to complex and ever-changing problems, such as the fight against a deadly virus. And that is why it is so important to have a strong and specialized team in the newsroom that can explain why science never offers certainties ”, Fernández de Lis has highlighted.

The CSIC —the largest public body dedicated to science in Spain— and the BBVA Foundation have created this new award, endowed with 40. 000 euros, to “recognize the best contributions to the dissemination of science in Spain.” The two entities will award two prizes each year, one to specialized journalists and the other to scientists. In the category of researchers, the winners have been the virologist Margarita del Val, from the CSIC; the microbiologist Ignacio López-Goñi, from the University of Navarra; the epidemiologist Antoni Trilla, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona; the neurovirologist José Antonio López Guerrero, from the Autonomous University of Madrid; and the immunologist Alfredo Corell, from the University of Valladolid. The jury has awarded them “for becoming the voice of science since the beginning of the pandemic, transmitting scientific knowledge about this threat in a language accessible to the general public.”

Rosa Menéndez proclaimed in the act that “the search for knowledge, even though it is an end in itself, only acquires meaning when it is made public and is useful to society.” It is an idea similar to the one highlighted this Wednesday by the jury of the Kavli Prize, the pulitzer of scientific journalism, granted this year to the editor-in-chief of Visual Narratives of EL PAÍS, Mariano Zafra, and to the editor of Materia Javier Salas for the multimedia special A lounge, a bar and a class , a report on the contagion of covid by aerosols in the air.

The director of the BBVA Foundation, Rafael Pardo, has made a call this Thursday to increase the scientific culture of society, in order to “deal with decision and efficiency monumental challenges such as those of climate change and the preservation of biodiversity ”. Pardo has asked that science continue “in the foreground of public opinion”, as it has been during the covid pandemic, to counteract “the current populist and irrational dynamics” favored by social networks. “The dissemination of scientific culture should be reinforced in an uninterrupted and imaginative way”, has warned the director of the foundation. “The example of the winners today in this ceremony, scientists and science journalists, should be emulated and supported.”

Cajal himself insisted on 1905 in the need for good scientific journalism for the advancement of science and the well-being of the whole society. “A praiseworthy work, not only of social culture, but of pure and high patriotism, is to spread science in the people”, proclaimed Cajal, for whom “the philosophical and scientific genius” was a flower that “dies in the lonely steppe of the indifference or in the dark cave of ignorance. ”

You can follow MATERIA on Facebook , Twitter e Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .