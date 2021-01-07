AXA donates 1,400 IT equipment and 240 screens to disadvantaged groups

Positive impact on the education of more than 103,000 beneficiaries in Spain and Africa, and reduction of the environmental effect of a major solidarity circular economy action

BY RRHH Digital, 16:18 – 07 January 2021



AXAde Todo Corazn, the association of AXA volunteers, has donated nearly 1,400 computers and 242 screens used by its employees to 44 centers of 35 NGOs in an action that unites the insurer’s commitment to the effects of change climate change and helping the most vulnerable people.

According to Josep Alfonso, Director of Communications, Corporate Responsibility and International Relations, “this is the largest donation of computers in the history of AXA Spain, which not only allows the integration of more 100,000 people, but also avoids the impact. that would result from the disposal of this equipment. Thus a second life was given to the teams which were replaced before the confinement among those who needed it most. To do this, it has been cleaned – both internally and externally – in a major solidarity circular economy action.

It is estimated that this action will have a positive impact on the education of more than 103,000 beneficiaries in Spain and Africa, among which: immigrant beneficiaries of the Red Cross, improving their training in Spanish; people with intellectual disabilities from Fundacin Ademo, Aspanaex, Ampans or Carlos Martn, reducing the digital divide; women at risk of exclusion, beneficiaries of the I Want Work Foundation looking for a job after years of unemployment; patients who will improve their stay thanks to computerization in African medical centers through the Recover Foundation; children at risk of exclusion from ASAV Rubbing with school support in their social centers; and young people in danger of exclusion who may have a laptop at home to continue their studies supported by the Exit Foundation, among others.

Aldo Leonel, beneficiary of the Red Cross, assures us that “with a computer, you can write documents, read files, study and have access to the Internet, which allows you to do online paperwork and be in touch. contact with my relatives, which is so necessary in these times. restrictions by Covid-19.

For his part, Fernando Martin, President of the ANDE Foundation, declares: “AXA, you communicate with the world to us. Thank you”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital