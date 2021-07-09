Ayuso accuses Sánchez of leading us “to a rupture” with the graces because “the separatists are hungry wolves”

Posted: Friday July 09, 2021 2:47 PM

Pedro Sánchez and Isabel Díaz Ayuso met in Moncloa after his inauguration as president of the Community of Madrid after the last regional elections.

A meeting during which the “popular” leader presented him with an agenda of objectives drawn up by his advisers and, above all, showed his rejection of the policy of dialogue with Catalonia and of the pardons granted to the separatists.

According to him, the decisions of Pedro Sánchez “lead us to a rupture” and “suppose a change of country”. This was transferred to a press conference after the meeting in which it also showed that the interests of the president and the interests of the Spaniards go in different ways.

“We hang ourselves as a country. We don’t understand why a collective pardon is granted if this is to happen again, they are going to seek self-determination. The government does not see it that way, but we are going to regret giving the separatists because they are a hungry wolf, ”he said in statements to the media.

The Madrid president also considers that there is “a serious deterioration of the institutions” and that our “solvency” is threatened all over the world. According to him, our country is “kidnapped by minorities who hate it and who create a Spain that we do not know and invent problems”.