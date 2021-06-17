Ayuso announces aid of 500 euros per month for pregnant women under 30 and with incomes of up to 30,000 euros

Posted: Thursday June 17 2021 12:33 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced a package of aid of 500 euros per month for pregnant women under 30 years of age and having incomes below 30,000 euros per year. This is how the leader of Madrid expressed herself during her inaugural speech for the renewal of her post, where she declared that she would take up “the challenge of birth in a decisive way”.

