Ayuso announces mass vaccination in Madrid to start in spring

Publication: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 2:06 PM

The mass vaccination against the coronavirus of the inhabitants of Madrid will begin in April. At least this is the forecast of the regional government, for which a pavilion of the Zendal Hospital, the Wizink Center, the Vistalegre Palace or the Wanda Metropolitano stadium has already been made available.

President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has announced her intention to start vaccinating the population of the region this spring; This Thursday begins among the over 80s of health centers, coinciding with teachers, municipal police and firefighters. Ayuso defended his strategy against COVID-19 of “surgical and intermediate measures” so that “the virus does not end our lives”, and to be able “to identify and have the strength to move forward” .

“Vaccination has a vital weight,” said the president, who insisted that “Madrid will put every vaccine provided, safely and giving the vaccination process the weight it has”.

He again asked for more doses because with the current supply – he says – “we will not reach 70% of the vaccinated population in summer”: “For that, we need 9.3 million vaccines. and, so far, they haven’t even arrived. half a million ”, lamented the president during a visit to the Isabel Zendal hospital.

That same Tuesday, 400 public health employees who will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, morning and afternoon, will begin to be vaccinated. Later, other groups will attend the center, such as 3,000 front-line professionals, forensic pathologists, employees of juvenile centers, students of health sciences, foreign health workers and AENA, aid workers. home and veterinarians.

Meanwhile, those over 80, included in group 5 of the vaccination strategy, will receive a dose from this Thursday in health centers or at their homes, in case they are unable to travel. Between Thursday, Friday and next Monday, 50,000 doses must be administered.

Later, next week also, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – if Monday’s departure goes well – 80,000 additional elderly people will be summoned to their health centers. 110,000 teachers in health centers will also be vaccinated from Thursday. Meanwhile, firefighters, local police and civil protection will be vaccinated from Thursday in the Wanda Metropolitano