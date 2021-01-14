Ayuso announces that he will demand the declaration of a catastrophic zone for the Community of Madrid after the storm

Posted: Thursday January 14, 2021 12:34 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced this Thursday that she would ask for the declaration of a catastrophic zone for the whole region after the passage of the storm Filomena. “I will ask the next government for it to be demanded by Madrid,” he said.

“I will bring the request of an area severely affected by the emergency of civil protection to the next Board of Governors”, announced Díaz Ayuso, stressing that, in this way, the Community of Madrid “will also study the request of a catastrophic zone “.

“According to the law, the Community of Madrid fulfills all these conditions to benefit from this declaration”, defended Ayuso, who specified that the various ministries are currently evaluating the damage and that there are already eight municipalities which have requested to declare their trade terms as a catastrophic zone.

“We will study it at the next Board of Governors and we will also ask the Spanish government to declare Madrid a catastrophic zone”, he added, noting that “this aid is necessary.

On the other hand, the popular leader announced that to cope with the situation caused by the storm in the Community, he will provide municipalities with “at least” 30 million euros through the Regional Investment Program, to help them recover normalcy and repair its facilities.