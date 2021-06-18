Ayuso assures that abortion “is the easy resource that the left puts in place whenever there is something left”

Madrid

Controversial investiture session of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as the new president of the Community of Madrid. During his speech to the Assembly, Díaz Ayuso questioned abortion while accusing the left: “It is better that these women who think of taking a step forward, or not, have the possibility of embracing life. , and not abortion, which is the easy recourse that the left always puts in place whenever there is something left.

In this sense, Díaz Ayuso added: “What annoys, euthanasia; what annoys the baby, abortion. I prefer that it be a last option, legal and safe, but very rare, because the vast majority of families and women of The Community of Madrid have opportunities to always move forward. I have not met any woman who regretted having children, and I have known the opposite cases. It is also free to choose and not be plunged into a decision that will likely postpone them for the rest of your life. “

* In development