Ayuso assures us that behind the “revolutionary terrorist” movements, there are always “the surnames of Podemos”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has once again asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to put the second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, “out of the institutions, because he is a” danger “for coexistence and because when there is a “revolutionary terrorist” movement, there are always “the last names of Podemos behind it.” “This is not Spain,” he blurted out.

For Ayuso, Iglesias cannot “stay another minute in the Spanish government” because “he questions Spanish democracy” and because he scolds and encourages the violent who “plunder and only cause evil “. “He must leave the government as soon as possible,” he said in statements to the media, after visiting Humanes de Madrid.

The regional leader expressed her deepest condemnation and rejection of the altercations taking place in Barcelona as well as her support for the Mossos d’Esquadra and all the inhabitants of Barcelona because “it is very difficult” for them to see their city that path. The head of the regional executive has also transferred all his support to the forces and state security organs who “risk their lives every day” to seek peace and, consequently, the security and freedom of all.

“It is very difficult that it is an image for the world to see streets set on fire, which after several days of violence continue to smash store windows, even public buildings continue to be attacked,” he said. . Ayuso criticized the fact that “the kidnapped merchants and neighbors” are at home “while young children and criminals of all kinds burn the streets, throw cobblestones, break furniture and also their shops”.

The Madrid president underlined that this type of movement “does not occur only in Spain” but also in many other countries, “which are then organized and seek to destabilize democracies”. As he said, “they have allies in countries like Russia, Iran or Venezuela where we see that the public media directly attack the image of Spain.”

“Spain is a democracy and a rule of law in its own right, where the freedoms and the right of all citizens to live in a country that for forty years has worked and fought hard to get here are respected,” he said. -he declares. In Madrid, he again recognized the work of the government delegate, José Manuel Franco, and the national police because, although in the capital they had “similar attempts at violence” these nights, they were able to contain themselves.

“I want to congratulate him on his work. I haven’t always understood myself with him, as everyone knows, but when things are done well, they have to be recognized. I think he and the whole Delegation do a very good job. “, he said.