Ayuso calls elections in Madrid and is shuffled on May 4: at 2:00 p.m. he offers an appearance

Posted: Wednesday March 10 2021 12:42 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced the call for early elections in the Community of Madrid at the meeting of the Board of Governors, as announced by the regional vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, of the citizens.

Already ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ had advanced that the Madrid president was considering this call and the sources of any solvency of the PP stress that these elections are scheduled for May 4, Tuesday and after the day of the Community of Madrid, May 2.

The news comes after the motion of censure recorded by the PSOE and Ciudadanos in the government of Murcia, where López Miras, the PP, governs with the orange formation and with the support of Vox. In this way, Ayuso manages to avoid the censure motion.

According to LaSexta reports, the president has dissolved the Madrid Assembly and an appearance is expected in the coming hours. Who has already appeared is the vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, announced that Ciudadanos is breaking with the PP of Ayuso in the region.

According to Angela Vera from sources in Genoa, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, was aware of the electoral advance in Madrid and supported it.