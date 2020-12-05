Ayuso calls Iglesias a “chavista” and asks to “separate” him from politics: “This is unacceptable”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida responded to Pablo Iglesias remarks this Saturday, when he assured that the Popular Party was “out of democracy”.

The president of the Community of Madrid called the second vice-president of the government a “chavista”. “This is unacceptable and these types of politicians must be sidelined,” he said.

Martínez-Almeida has also been energetic with the leader of Podemos. He believes that if Iglesias says that the PP is outside the Constitution, it is “proof” that the party is “a solid bulwark for the defense of the Constitution”.

“If there is anyone who has repeatedly denounced the Constitution and said that we must end the 78 regime, it is precisely Pablo Iglesias,” he said.

Almeida also “completely” condemned the “gossip” of retired soldiers and the comments about mass executions, but considered “much more serious that ERC and Bildu have joined the political leadership of the state”.