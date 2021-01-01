Ayuso celebrates handling of pandemic as incidence surpasses 400 cases for first time in two months

Publication: Friday, January 1, 2021 3:45 PM

The situation in the Community of Madrid is increasingly worrying and its data are the worst for two months. But as the cumulative incidence closed the year with its worst data in two months, exceeding 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, President Isabel Díaz Ayuso praised her leadership and that those who laughed at her measures, now they are copied. .

Ayuso claimed that the Community of Madrid was the first to react “with many initiatives that have been criticized and ridiculed, and after a few months, perhaps when it was too late for others, to copy them point by point” .

“Madrid was the first to close, the one that presented for the first time an educational plan – which was also a success – the first to open an emergency hospital (Zendal) in record time, the first to collaborate with the central government, but also the one that was critical when the Spanish Constitution was not defended, which was changed by the backdoor, ”Ayuso said.

But the president’s optimism in her end-of-year message contrasts with the reality the community is currently experiencing, where bad and worse data is expected once the effect of the Christmas holidays on the pandemic is recorded.

Data on covid-19 released this Thursday by the Ministry of Health records 399,499 infected in the Community of Madrid with 3,194 diagnosed the day before and a cumulative incidence of around 400.04 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. .

According to the daily report of the department headed by Salvador Illa, the cumulative incidence of Madrid stands at 400.04 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, continuing the upward trend of the last days (Wednesday, it s’ amounted to 371.24.) compared to the national average of 279.51.

Madrid “at the head and at the service of Spain”

However, the President of Madrid affirmed that 2021 will be “the year of hope” in which Madrid will continue “at the head and, above all, at the service of Spain”, as an economic engine and a united community, “the second homeland of all and the first in the struggle for the Constitution and freedom. “

In her end of year message, delivered in front of the Freedom monument, in Móstoles, and broadcast on Telemadrid, the president declared that 2020 was the year “of pain and uncertainty, in which we are fought for life and freedom “.

Ayuso wanted 2021 to be the year of “work and hope” in which all citizens can “find prosperity” before the pandemic.

“Our hopes are in the spring months of the new year, and we will be up to the task. Until then, let us remain cautious and keep fighting,” said the president.

Ayuso reminded the deceased, those who have closed their businesses, the self-employed “who face quota increases while racking up bills and broken promises”, or those under 25 who are suffering from ‘an unemployment rate close to 40%.

The president highlighted the work of health professionals, teachers, household workers and other workers “of all ages and conditions”, or the mayors of municipalities “who knew how to personally help their fellow citizens, with affection, dedication and imagination” .