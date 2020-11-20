Ayuso closes Madrid during the December bridge

Updated: Friday, November 20, 2020 11:09 AM

Published on: 20.11.2020 11:06

Madrid is closing again. Regional government sources confirm to LaSexta that Madrid will impose perimeter containment in the community during the December bridge to prevent unnecessary entry and exit on dates when the capital traditionally receives many visitors.

The Madrid plan, which will be announced by the Deputy Minister of Public Health but which has been put forward by “ Al Rojo Vivo ”, consists of controlling access to the region from Friday December 4 to Tuesday December 8, in returning to childbirth for days they were already applied in October.

It thus joins the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, Murcia, Navarre, Asturias or the Basque Country. Valencia and Catalonia have also offered to extend containment, while Andalusia and Cantabria are already evaluating this option. In fact, Cantabria does not rule it out after a first extension until December 2.