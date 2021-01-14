Ayuso confirms return “will not be possible in 100% of schools” in Madrid next Monday

Updated: Thursday, January 14, 2021 12:33 PM

Concern over the situation in schools in Madrid after the snowfall. This is what the president of the Community of Madrid said during a press conference, guaranteeing that all the centers will not be able to open next Monday, January 18.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso spoke of incidents in 318 educational centers and indicated that “access is not guaranteed” in 62 centers. Given the situation that was generated after the storm Filomena, requested “the help of the educational community so that access” to schools and institutes “is assured.” Either we have the help of all, or we take the time to leave, ”insisted.

Something that had already been transferred on Wednesday by the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, who doubted that the students could resume classes next Monday. The president said that was her goal because “we have to get back to normalcy and go back to class”, but she supposes that “it will not be possible in all schools”.

Among the incidents recorded, there are broken electrical panels, damage to roofs and sports facilities and fallen trees. This is what the leader of the PP indicated, who also announced that he would launch a “specific plan to ensure the safety of schools”.

