Ayuso creates the Spanish office for him

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Posted: 30.06.2021 12:27

Toni Cantó has already found accommodation within the Community of Madrid. After not being able to participate in the Popular Party lists for lack of registration in time, and Ayuso not having counted on him for his Council of Government, the Community of Madrid set up the Office of Spanish , a newly created body which will be headed by the former politician of Ciudadanos and the UPyD.

“The Board of Directors of the Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, today approved its new structure. Among the new departments stands out the Zone Directorate of the Spanish Office, depending on the Ministry of Culture , Tourism and Sports, where Toni Cantó will be in charge, ”sources from the regional government of Madrid told LaSexta.

The objective of this new center is to promote Spanish and to make Madrid “the capital of Spanish in Europe”. “Its realization would have great advantages not only in the cultural and university fields, but also in the tourist, economic and commercial sectors”, they specify.