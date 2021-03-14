Ayuso defends the arrival of the French in the midst of a pandemic to “move the Madrid economy”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso defended the arrival of the French in Madrid for, as she said, “to move the Madrid economy”. The president of the Community of Madrid assured that if they came to this, these tourists would be welcome. Some statements that the MP for Más Madrid in the Assembly and party leader at the regional level, Mónica García, did not like, which criticized the regional leader because “she gives priority to more French tourists from the drunkenness than their own neighborhoods and neighbors “.

This is how Ayuso spoke in an interview with ABC published today by the president of the Community of Madrid, in which he also admitted that he aspires to obtain a large majority that “allows us to continue. policies that brought us here as a community in advance ”and affirms that the people of Madrid will vote in option of two models: socialism or freedom. In this sense, he denounces that since the first day he is became president, it was “a personal and political hunt against me”.

The head of the Madrid government has on the one hand “regrets for everything that happened, because he fell, he was blown up, there was a change in a government team that he has had to date and for which I firmly bet. “And on the other hand,” also a deep illusion because I prefer that the future of Madrid is in the hands of the citizens and in this sense I am convinced that it will turn out well because that it will be what they want, ”he said in the interview.

Popular politics say they wanted to be in the whole legislature and bet on the coalition and in this sense “it saddens me that it’s over, but I also have the responsibility that Madrid remain in the hands of the liberal center-right “. “I was not eager to call an election, I had a roadmap for the entire legislature … but I am aware that my partners have never shown me loyalty and given the situation in Murcia I was convinced that this was going to happen to me, at this moment and with any excuse, ”declared the president of Madrid.

“For me,” he adds, “the success will be that socialism does not enter Madrid because it has shown us that when it manages it, it sinks the economy and worsens the crisis, which is the last something the Spanish capital needs. ” The compatibility of the next electoral campaign and the management of the pandemic is guaranteed because, in the opinion of Díaz Ayuso, “the team of the Community of Madrid is responsible for it, the vice-advisers and the covid plan go from the before and the candidate and the part they will be focused on it. ”