Ayuso despises candidate Podemos after saying he will end up in jail

Updated: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 12:04 PM

Posted: 23.03.2021 11:55

The pre-campaign for the May 4 elections in Madrid is already underway and Community President and PP candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso has decided to ignore one of her contenders.

This is the case of the second vice-president and head of the list of United We Can to take the presidency of the region. Of him, who hinted Ayuso could end up in jail if his leadership was investigated, he said he would not speak again.

“De Pablo Iglesias has completely happened,” Ayuso said forcefully during a visit to Getafe, where he took part in the reforestation work due to the effects of Filomena last January.

The president has already responded on Monday to the vice-president’s insinuations that if they investigated her, she would end up in prison: “This man is pure hatred and he would like to see his political opponents like me in prison”.

For the PP candidate in the May 4 elections, it is very good “in the governments of other countries where they are leading”. In addition, Ayuso deplored the fact that the second vice-president, Unidos Podemos candidate for the presidency of the Community, defends that “the political environment of ETA” takes to the streets.

“The adversaries in prison and these people on the streets. That’s how he sees politics,” Ayuso criticized in an interview with Antena 3.

“All the PP secretaries general have been indicted and it is possible that when Ayuso is investigated he will be indicted and end up in prison. They represent a danger,” the current official said last week. second vice president, who influenced her formation, although she is “weaker now”, she continues to have the potential to wrest the presidency from the popular.