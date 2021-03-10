Ayuso dismisses Aguado and citizens’ advisers after calling snap elections

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 3:53 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid has signed the dismissal of all directors of Ciudadanos. He has already signed that of the regional vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, and that of the former president and Minister of Transport, Ángel Garrido.

Likewise, the advisers of economics, culture, social policies and universities also cease, all in the orange orbit.

“The decision to call an election in Madrid is irresponsible. It causes terrible uncertainty and endangers hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses. Madrid needed management, not recklessness. It needed budgets for save businesses and families. And they prevented it, “he added. he said, shared on Twitter by the former Minister of the Economy, Employment and Competitiveness, Manuel Giménez Rasero.

“The president of the Community of Madrid, irresponsibly and unilaterally, called elections and transformed a stable region into an absolutely unstable region,” Garrido censured.

Ayuso thus breaks with the coalition after having brought the elections forward, after the motion of censure of the oranges and the PSOE in Murcia. The date, however, is in the air.