Ayuso, “for the return to essences” of the PP after the results of the Catalan elections

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, regretted this Sunday the results of the last Catalan elections, where the PP won three seats, and that they were “terrible” for “all” those who want “a way different in a region as prosperous and avant-garde as Catalonia was, and which is today plunged into chaos and poverty. “

Thus, Ayuso, who is “in favor of the return to essences”, called “all those political parties” who want “a country of free and equal citizens” and recover “this strength of Spain in the world” to ” park the differences ”and“ join forces ”.

“I am in favor of going back to essences, of reviewing what has been done well and obviously reforming what has not been, but to do it with enthusiasm and impatience and to work for a project with clear and firm ideas which is also a project seeking consensus ”, he declared.

He demands that Sánchez act “firmly” to stop the riots

On the other hand, the president of the Community of Madrid demanded that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, act “firmly” to stop the “organized terrorist and anarchist groups” which “sow terror” in Barcelona.

“This form of street terror must not represent the streets of Spain, and what the state must do is be all over the territory to seek freedom and peace for its neighbors,” Ayuso said after a visit to the municipality of New Seville.

Up to 14 people were arrested in Barcelona in the serious disturbances recorded on the night of this Saturday at the end of the demonstration in favor of the rapper Pablo Hasel, with looted shops, vandalized bank offices and even an attack against an Urban police station. Guard, where a bodily van was set on fire with an officer inside, who was able to get out.

“It is intolerable that after so many days and under such an excuse as the defense of an alleged false and Manichean freedom of expression, traders and families are taken from their homes, seeing how they destroy their stores,” he said. said Ayuso, who was transferred. “full support” for the people of Barcelona and its security forces.

Likewise, the President of Madrid stressed that the State “cannot abandon Catalonia again” and that this message must be carried by all its representatives, including the regional presidents, and criticized Sánchez and his minister for the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, being “ignorant” with questions “that no one asks”, such as “forgive” or “bring prisoners”, instead of being in Catalonia “remembering that we are a great country”.

“We ask the government to be firm and to make the whole state visible in Catalonia, to find freedom and peace for all Catalans”, added the president of Madrid, who warned that she would visit the region. Catalan “whenever necessary. to prevent them from continuing to rob us of part of Spain through the back door”.