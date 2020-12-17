Ayuso is not closing Madrid except at Christmas and will expand high-impact basic health zones

Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:01 PM

Published on: 12/17/2020 11:08 a.m.

The president of the Community of Madrid will respect the closure of the perimeter as established by the Ministry of Health, from December 23 to January 6, but will not tighten entries and exits before or after these dates.

“We will not be what will prevent the entry or exit of Madrid because we are going to focus on our surgical measures,” Isabel Díaz Ayuso told the Madrid Assembly.

In other words, what they will do is expand the basic health areas where there is a high incidence of coronavirus. Currently, there are two restricted areas in the region. This will be announced this Friday by the Ministry of Health.

Ayuso also asked the executive to decide whether those who can enter the area must be close friends or cohabitants and what documents citizens must present to be accredited.

After Thursday’s Interterritorial Council meeting, sources from Madrid’s health ministry told LaSexta they would assess and, if necessary, announce new measures for Friday’s vacation.

The Community maintains that, “if necessary”, it will take restrictive measures, but that they will be announced, in any event, at the end of the week, when the epidemiological data are released.

“We are evaluating these data and with their evolution, we will see what restrictive measures need to be taken,” said Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

Ignacio Aguado, Vice-President of the Community, underlined in this sense: “If things get worse, the Community would continue with the same strategy, using the health zones”, and added: “I hope I do not don’t have to take action, but if we have to take drastic action, with all the pain, we will. “