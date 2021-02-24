Ayuso is the worst president for her handling of the pandemic and Revilla the best

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 2:44 PM

Posted: 02/24/2021 12:51 PM

The management of the pandemic by Isabel Díaz Ayuso is the worst valued in our country. This is clear from the Barometer prepared by LaSexta on the epidemiological situation caused by the coronavirus.

The president of the Community of Madrid obtained an average score of 4.26 in the surveys carried out. Neither his health minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, nor the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, approved. Respectively, these “popular” leaders scored a 4.29 and a 4.53.

According to this survey, carried out on the occasion of the first anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 in our country, Juanma Moreno, Emiliano García-Page, Ximo Puig and Francina Armengol also fall below the approved one.

The first, the Andalusian president, obtained an average score of 4.92. It is closely followed by the regional leader of Castilla-La Mancha, with 4.79; the Valencian president, with 4.87; and the president of the Balearics, with 4.61.

At the other extreme, in the first place, are Miguel Ángel Revilla and his Minister of Health, Miguel Rodríguez, for dealing with the health crisis in Cantabria. According to the respondents’ assessment, they have an average score of 6.36 and 6.29.

The second highest rated leader is Guillermo Fernández Vara, President of Extremadura, with an average score of 6. He is accompanied by his Minister of Health, José María Vergeles Blanca, with a score of 5.48. Behind him is the Canarian regional leader, Ángel Víctor Torres, with a 5.63; and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at the head of the management in Galicia, with 5.61. The next position is shared by the presidents of Asturias, Castile and León and Catalonia, with 5.21.

Respondents do not believe government expectations for immunization

The laSexta barometer also asked about the vaccination process used to deal with the pandemic. In this sense, the results are also somewhat negative. And it is that 72.7% of those polled believe that the executive’s forecast to have 70% of the population vaccinated in the summer months of 2021 will not be met, so only 26.6% believe that this goal will be achieved.

In addition, 76.3% of those questioned consider that vaccination is slow or very slow; 18.9% think the rhythm is normal; and only 4.6% of respondents believe that progress is fast or very fast.

And who is to blame for this pace? In the opinion of the participants in this study, the blame is shared between the government, the European Union, pharmaceutical companies or the autonomous communities. 39.1% consider that the culprit is the central executive; 24.7% think they are pharmaceutical companies; 24.1% consider that the fault lies with the EU; and 10.9% say that the responsibility lies in the autonomies.

83.5% of people questioned for this study want to be vaccinated against 11.6% who do not. However, the laboratories that distribute the doses against the coronavirus do not get a very good evaluation. The top rated brand is Pfizer, with an average score of 5.82. Moderna follows, with 5.44; AstraZeneca, with a 5.05; and Sputnik, who did not succeed, with 4.78.