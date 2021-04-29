Ayuso, Pablo Iglesias, Monasterio, Gabilondo, García, Bal … The professions of the candidates for the Madrid elections

On May 4, Madrid will experience atypical elections: early elections in full legislature amid a pandemic which celebrates its first year this spring … These are the fourth regional elections during the health crisis due to the Coronavirus, after the Galician elections ., Basque and Catalan.

The candidates of the main parties have activated the electoral machine in record time and are already in the midst of the campaign. Although profiles like Isabel Díaz Ayuso or Pablo Iglesias have been at the forefront of politics and the media in recent months, others like Mónica García (Más Madrid) or Edmundo Bal (Ciudadanos) are less known to the average electorate.

Therefore, we review the trajectory of the candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid for the next two years, as well as the keys to this accelerated pre-campaign.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso (Madrid, 1978) has a degree in journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and a master’s degree in communication and protocol. In August 2019, she became president of the Community of Madrid, until the elections of May 4. She is also secretary of communication of the national PP.

The popular worked as a technical advisor to the office of the President of the Community of Madrid and the Second Vice-Presidency and the Ministry of Justice and the Interior. Díaz Ayuso also worked for Esperanza Aguirre, when she was a Madrid city councilor, managing the Twitter account of her dog, Pecas.

Amid the media campaign, Ayuso claimed in an informative Europa Press breakfast that “citizens trust this Gallic village of resistance and passion for freedom and life”, and accused Pedro Sánchez of ” show his obsession to fight personally “with her, sending him a message:” I want to tell you something by looking him in the eye: on May 4, we will see each other at the polls “, he added during the meeting.

Angel Gabilondo (PSOE)

Ángel Gabilondo (San Sebastián, 1949) is professor of metaphysics at the Autonomous University of Madrid. He is currently spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Madrid Assembly and adviser to the party in the preparation of the electoral program in the field of education and culture.

He was Minister of Education from April 2009 to December 2011, during the term of José Luís Rodríguez Zapatero. He was also rector of the Autonomous University of Madrid between 2002 and 2009.

Gabilondo has been accused of “being asleep” and “tasteless,” as well as not opposing Ayuso in the harshest months of the pandemic. But the seasoned politician has made the virtue of criticism with a spot whose slogan is: “Bland, serious and formal”.

The leader of the PSOE from Madrid assured last September in ‘Liarla Pardo’ that “these are ways of doing politics, and that they do not have to do with energy, but with the conception that the we get into politics and opposition “.

The PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid also assured in the same program that he “will fight for Madrid and the people of Madrid because the management of the pandemic which has been carried out has not been good”.

Pablo Iglesias (United We Can)

Pablo Iglesias (Madrid, 1978) graduated in law and political science from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). In 2008, he obtained his doctorate and became acting professor of political science at the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology of the UCM between 2008 and 2014.

In 2014 he founded the Podemos political party (now Unidas Podemos) along with other faculty colleagues such as Íñigo Errejón. In January 2020, he was invested as the second vice-president of the first democratic coalition government, a post he left to be his party’s candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

The former second vice president of the government has left the first executive line to “go out to win” Ayuso in Madrid, as posted by the Podemos account on his Twitter. On the United We Can list is Serigne Mbaye, leader of the Madrid Manteros Union, or Lilyth Vestrynge, leader of the party’s ecological transition, among others.

Iglesias said in the act of presenting the electoral list that Podemos’ candidacy “aims for the social majority to speak the 4Ms”, so that “people in poor neighborhoods do not allow an arrogant minority to decide who governs “.

Mónica García (More Madrid)

Mónica García (Madrid, 1974) graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and specializes in anesthesiology, developing her specialty at Hospital 12 de Octubre.

She entered the Madrid Assembly for Podemos in 2015, becoming president of the parliamentary group in 2017. In March 2019, she was included in the More Madrid list, led by Íñigo Errejón, a party of which she has now been general coordinator since June 2020.

During the 2020 health crisis due to the coronavirus, the Madrilenian combined her work as an anesthetist at the 12 de Octubre hospital with that of Díaz Ayuso at the Madrid Assembly.

In addition, Mónica García made a career in athletics during her teenage years in the 90s, covering various disciplines such as javelin or heptathlon, but particularly standing out in the 100 meters hurdles, where she set her best records.

In these regional elections, the candidate of More Madrid rejected a joint list with Pablo Iglesias, arguing that “having three political forces, the electorate will have a choice”. “I think we can turn the page,” García told LaSexta.

Even so, he does not reject the pacts, as he believes that “the future of the Community of Madrid is at stake.” García ensures that it does not fit into his head “that we are not going to understand each other in order to achieve a single objective”, which is “to throw out Ms. Ayuso”, underlined the candidate in an interview with “Al Rojo Vivo” on laSexta.

Edmundo Bal (Citizens)

Edmundo Bal (Huelva, 1967) graduated in law from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). He worked as a public prosecutor from 1993, until he signed in Ciudadanos in 2019 for the general elections of the same year.

He is deputy and deputy spokesperson for Ciudadanos in Congress. In March 2021, he won the party primaries with 89.43% of the vote, becoming a citizen candidate of the Community of Madrid.

Bal, during his career as a judge, participated as head of the penal department of the state attorneys office in cases of tax crimes against football figures such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Xabi Alonso. It was also relevant in the Gürtel conspiracy trials, in the case of Jordi Pujol and in the Catalan trial.

The orange candidate comes to replace Ignacio Aguado, although with less media popularity than his predecessor, given his role in Congress. But despite his hasty candidacy, the CIS of March 16 reveals that nearly nine out of ten voters in Ciudadanos [[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.lasexta.com/noticias/nacional/barometro-lasexta-casi-nueve-cada-diez-votantes-ciudadanos-valora-positivamente-cambio-aguado-edmundo-bal_20210326605e3e0bdbb78d0001d25f43.html|||valora “positivamente]]»The change of candidate.

Aguado himself gave his approval to Bal, saying he was the one who personally asked him to run for the primary in Ciudadanos. “I am sure the majority of supporters consider Bal as the next president,” he said at the press conference where he announced his replacement.

Rocío Monasterio (VOX)

Rocío Monasterio (Madrid, 1974) graduated from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) with a degree in architecture, specializing in spatial planning, urban planning and the environment.

He has been part of VOX since 2014, has chaired VOX Madrid since 2016 and is a member of the party’s political action committee in the areas of social affairs. Since 2019, he has been the group’s spokesperson at the Madrid Assembly.

He worked in studios in Madrid and Florida (USA), he founded the company “Luxury Rentals” in 2002, dedicated to the real estate market. She is also the founder of the architectural and interior design consultancy firm “Rocío Monasterio y Asociados”.

The results of VOX in the Community of Madrid could help Ayuso to continue in the government, since according to the CIS barometer of April, the 9 seats of the party would help the most popular. Thus, the formula of the last legislature would be repeated, supporting the PP government in Madrid with citizens during those years.