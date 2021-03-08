Ayuso rejects as “paternalism” that they force him to close Madrid during Holy Week

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 5:28 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, continues her crusade against the obligation to close the perimeter of the region during Holy Week. This Monday, she accused of “paternalism” those who want to force her to do so.

“This paternalism of ‘it’s for your good’ disgusts me,” said Díaz Ayuso, who strongly opposed a decision taken by the central government and the autonomous communities in the Public Health Commission.

According to Ayuso, the three perimeter closures that have been enforced in the area have been detrimental to the community as they have increased infections in the community, instead of spreading the virus.

“And they decide, a month in advance, that everything must be closed. Why a month, if you do not know yet a fortnight how things are going?” Asked the regional president.

The regional presidents, against

The President of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has been very critical of the possibility that the Community of Madrid does not decree the closure of the perimeter for Easter, which, according to him, would be “very ugly” in the face of the criteria common to the rest. autonomous communities.

In addition, he believes that Isabel Díaz Ayuso “would commit prevarication” if a decision was taken contrary to the “conclusive” health reports. “I would ask Madrid to think it over and not stay on the sidelines of what we are all going to adopt, very painfully, for the sake of tomorrow,” he said.

Another regional president, this one of the PP, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, president of the Junta de Castilla y León, recalled in ‘The Goal’ that the adversary to be fought is the coronavirus, “it is not a government against another, neither one territory against another, nor the Spanish government against the autonomous communities ”. In this sense, he asks to adopt “a country position” when imposing limits on mobility at Easter. “We will all be with the Spanish government,” he says.

Mañueco, of the PP, insists on the fact that “an effort must be made to dialogue, understand and reach a common position” and although he thinks that Isabel Díaz Ayuso “thinks of the peculiarities and circumstances” of her region when making decisions, emphasizes that “this pandemic exceeds a city or an autonomous community, regardless of its population or area.”