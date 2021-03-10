Ayuso reorganizes his government after the termination of Cs directors and places Enrique Ossorio as new spokesperson

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 10:21 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso restructured her government team after the dismissal of Ignacio Aguado and the five citizens’ advisers who until now made up the executive of the coalition with the PP in the Community of Madrid.

Amid the legal debate over whether the elections announced by the president will not take place because the censure motions from Más Madrid and the PSOE have already been taped, Díaz Ayuso has rethought his executive for the weeks leading up to the supposed elections. .

In a statement, the president of the Community of Madrid said that the vice-presidency that Ignacio Aguado has held so far will be abolished, and the government will replace its spokesperson with that of Enrique Ossorio, Minister of Education. and Youth, which will also do so from now on. be it science, universities and innovation, culture and tourism, portfolios held until now by Eduardo Sicilia and Marta Rivera.

To fill the post of Manuel Giménez, until now Minister of the Economy, Employment and Competitiveness, Ayuso has chosen Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, also Minister of Finance and Civil Service.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, will also assume the portfolio left by Javier Later, the department of social policies, families, equality and birth rate.

The post of Angel Garrido will be replaced by the Minister of Housing and Local Administration, David Pérez, who will be entrusted with the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Infrastructures.

In this way, only the advisers of Justice, Interior and Victims, and Environment, Spatial Planning and Sustainability, respectively Enrique López and Paloma Martín, remain with the powers they had so far.

The Madrid executive will make these changes effective with the publication of the decree calling for elections this Thursday at BOCM.