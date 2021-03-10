Ayuso “resigns from office” according to Aguado, calls early elections in Madrid, live

Is the call for elections valid in Madrid? That’s what the law says

Law 5/1990 of May 17 regulating the faculty of dissolution of the Assembly of Madrid by the President of the Community says the following:

– The President of the Community of Madrid, after deliberation by the Board of Governors, and under his exclusive responsibility, may agree to the early dissolution of the Assembly of Madrid.

– Under no circumstances can it be agreed on the early dissolution of the Madrid Assembly when a motion of censure is in progress. Nor can it be exercised before one year has elapsed since the last dissolution by this procedure.

– The decree of dissolution will be published in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid and will come into force at the time of its publication. It will contain the date of the elections.