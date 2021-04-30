Ayuso says he will “sweep” the Madrid elections but the left sees the sorpasso more and more closely

Four days before the holding of the elections in the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso is considered an undisputed winner and with the possibility of repeating herself in power, almost by an absolute majority. Although, the left considers that the success of the progressive bloc “is very near” and it launches the last calls for mass mobilization.

The PP candidate defends the possibility of representing a government alone. “We are going to destroy and we are going to revolutionize Madrid,” he shouted during a rally. More careful was the spokesman of the PP and mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in this regard. “I understand that the president believes in an important victory, but we don’t know by how much. We can double the seats,” he said.

Although Ayuso gave up the possibility of receiving Vox’s support to ascend, once again, to the presidency. In this sense, he ensures that an executive supported by the extreme right has already lived “and democracy is not over”.

He does not think the same of the PSOE, with which it is clear that he will not agree because he considers it “a disaster” and believes that “we must oppose Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias”. Although he called on the left to support him “so that he does not have to agree with Vox”.

The progressive bloc calls for the last mobilization

However, the progressive bloc is not so convinced that Ayuso will manage to muster all the support necessary to renew the government. Ángel Gabilondo assures us that “the majority is very close” and, according to polls, the PSOE bloc, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos are “one or two seats away” from the PP-Vox alliance. For this reason, he called for making “an effort” to go to the polls on 4M.

So things, the socialist candidate believes that “the option of progress” should “be led by the PSOE”. In this sense, in an interview on “TVE”, he indicated that he wanted a “progressive majority without extremism”, which is why he calls “all citizens who want a model of transformation” to the polls.

In recent weeks, he has given up the possibility of ruling alongside Más Madrid with the support of Pablo Iglesias. Precisely, this option does not convince Iglesias, who, although he insists that he will not speak badly of any progressive candidate, has hinted that if the results are given, he will be part of an executive of left. “What will happen later if we add that, I already know, I have it very clear and we also talk about it a lot,” said the United We Can candidate. To which the socialist replied in Al Rojo Vivo: “I don’t know who he’s talking to, not with me, of course.”

The candidate of the purple formation also invited a massive mobilization to overthrow the right wing of Madrid, where he has led for 26 years. He believes that the left is “on the verge of transforming this country” and, as a result, “threats and hoaxes are cropping up”. “Now in Madrid, to win on the right, you have to be firm and courageous. And if you win, there must be two years where he stands out every day, that whoever charges a million euros notices it and that the the one who has trouble making ends meet, ”he stressed in an act.

The two candidates categorically rejected the offer of the “popular” to reach out to Ayuso to avoid agreements with the far right. The same goes for Mónica García, who in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo indicated that “to isolate Vox, you cannot vote for your favorite candidate”. According to him, the PP candidate “called for elections to change government partner”.