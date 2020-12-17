Ayuso says King Emeritus “has already paid with apologies for his current problems with Treasury and Justice”

Posted: Thursday December 17 2020 12:27 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured that Juan Carlos I paid for his “current problems, either with the Treasury or with justice”, with apologies and also with the abdication and, “from hence, We are all equal before the law “.

After hearing the announcement from sources around Juan Carlos I who claim that he will not return to Zarzuela for Christmas, Isa Serra reminded the President of the Madrid Assembly that a few days ago he said that ” we are not all equal before the law “in defending the monarchy, and asked” how can you try to pretend to fight corruption when you defend it. ” Ayuso responded by assuring that Podemos’ problem with the monarchy “does not concern Juan Carlos I so much, but Felipe VI because he is the king of all Spaniards”.

“When I said the other day: we are all equal before the law, I said it many times, what happens is that is the problem with the monarchy, that they mix everything up, ”Ayuso said. At this stage, he defended the trajectory of the emeritus king, “the architect” of a passage from a dictatorship to a “full democracy where all public functions were elected”, he became the first king of a Constitution Spanish “everything and not on the one hand”, with which he was called “to return to Spain to all exiles”, the Communist Party was legalized, or “all political prisoners obtained amnesty”.

“His current problems, either with the Treasury or with Justice, to begin with, he has already paid for them with an apology and also with the abdication, and from there we are all equal before the law,” said Ayuso, who at this point clarified that “we are not all the same” because Juan Carlos has left “a historical legacy” and United We “left only poverty, misery and hatred”.

The government shows its “support for the monarchy”

Defense Minister Margarita Robles urged differentiating the alleged illicit activities surrounding the King Emeritus from the Royal Household. Robles assured that the monarch “will have to be at the disposal of justice, because no one is above the law” and, therefore, “if they called him to testify, he should come”.

However, the minister insisted that “one thing is the activities of the King Emeritus and another is the monarchy as an institution”. Currently “perfectly represented by the current king”, he said. Robles stressed that “the behavior of Juan Carlos I is absolutely rejectable, but in no way can they question the monarchy as an institution”.

“A serious country cannot permanently question its institutions”, underlined the minister, who assured that the line of the government is clear and was marked by the president himself: “Support for the Constitution and the parliamentary monarchy”.

For his part, the Minister of Transport and Mobility, José Luis Ábalos, assured that “whatever he does”, the emeritus “will have a trial in one direction or another”: “If he comes because that he comes, if he does not come because He is not coming, “thus minimizing the decision of the King Emeritus to stay in Abu Dhabi for Christmas.

“It is a personal decision, that he plans to spend Christmas as he sees fit, it is a right that no one can question,” he said.

“We need an explanation”

Former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero also spoke to the Espejo Público, where he assured that “it is understandable that the emeritus is absent”, and remarked that he had a “wonderful and loving relationship. “when he was president.

“I always thought it was good that sooner or later, without haste, he explained something to us. I think the vast majority of Spaniards are ready to understand and maintain this support,” said Zapatero, who has underlined the “important” performance of the emeritus. in his career as head of state.

“We need a simple and reasonable explanation that helps the monarchy and King Felipe VI,” insisted the former president, who said he hopes this will happen and “let’s learn from the mistakes that have been made”. In this sense, Zapatero spoke out in favor of the regulation of the monarchical institution: “When things are regulated, institutionalized, we generally have less risk”.

“Where there are more gaps, there is more risk of being wrong, the one who governed knows well”, ruled the president, who did not exclude that for that it is necessary to put an end to the inviolability of the king in his personal affairs.