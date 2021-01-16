Ayuso sees ‘disrespect’ over new government vaccine distribution

Publication: Saturday January 16, 2021 2:42 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke from Villamanrique during her visit to the south of the region, the area most affected by storm Filomena.

“I never thought that we would enter into a race between autonomous communities”, thinks Ayuso, who affirms that Madrid is “well vaccinated”, not like in other territories where, he says, the mayors are being vaccinated.

Ayuso assures that his strategy does not involve making “severe confinements” and insists that the government of the Community of Madrid “leaves the skin” in the management of the pandemic and the effects of the storm Filomena.

Regarding the new vaccine distribution strategy, Ayuso accuses the government of “changing the rules of the game”, calling the decision a “mistake” and “disrespect”. “I don’t know what else is needed to help the Community of Madrid,” he asks.

For the regional president, the government takes this decision “in search of political parties”.