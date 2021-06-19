Ayuso takes office as President of the Community of Madrid after being invested with the support of Vox

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s new stage as president of the Community of Madrid begins this Saturday at noon, when she will be invested as head of a government of the only PP to which the 13 Vox deputies gave their support yesterday Friday.

The solemn act will take place at the Royal Post, in Puerta del Sol, where it will be supported by the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the rest of the regional presidents of his formation (Galicia, Murcia, Andalusia and Castile and Leon).

Thus begins a new legislature for Isabel Díaz Ayuso after the abrupt end of the previous one, with the early calling of the elections after the failure of the motion of censure in Murcia, and with only two years in advance. Having anticipated the elections, the new elections will take place on their scheduled date, in 2023.

For her new government, the president of Madrid drew the list and the names that already appeared in her previous government. Yes, he returned to the former citizens, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, who will again be Minister of Culture, and opted for two other names from his training, Concepción Dancausa and Carlos Izquierdo.

After the plenary session, which was held in the Madrid Assembly this Thursday and Friday, and of which, after a bitter debate with the opposition, Ayuso was invested with votes in favor of Vox, the Madrid leader faces this day “with joy,” pulling his chest from the majority support the polls gave him on May 4 and with which he managed to rule on his own.

The courtyard of the Puerta del Sol building in Madrid will host a large event during which, respecting the measures against the coronavirus, Ayuso will deliver a speech accompanied by the advisers of his new executive, who will take office on Monday.

Besides the president of the PP, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the barons, the former presidents of the regional government, the delegate of the government, Mercedes González, and the spokespersons of the opposition, among others, are invited to the meeting.