Ayuso thanks health workers who died from coronavirus who “risked their lives to protect others”

The city of Madrid hosted a funeral mass in tribute to doctors who have died of COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic in Spain. The event, which took place in the Almudena Cathedral, was organized by the Official College of Physicians and was chaired by Cardinal Archbishop Carlos Osoro.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, attended the same, which dedicated a few words to the health workers who died from the coronavirus. Specifically, he thanked them for “risking their lives to protect others”. In this sense, he pointed out that doctors occupy a “privileged place” because they are “great professionals who have been alongside the people of Madrid”.

The regional president attended the tribute paid to health workers who died “because they deserve it”. The mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also present at the religious event, spoke in the same line. The Madrid leader agreed with Díaz Ayuso’s comments and said the tribute was “more than deserved”.

For his part, the Archbishop of Madrid defended at Mass “that no one is saved alone, it is only possible to save themselves together”. In front of the relatives of some health professionals, whose names have been read, Osoro had a “special and grateful memory to the doctors who died of the pandemic which is ravaging” after being “on the front lines of the battle with generous dedication in the seek the good of all ”.

“They are an example for everyone in unconditional dedication to others,” he said. In the homily, the Archbishop stressed that the tragedy has “awakened the awareness of being a world community that sails in the same boat, where the evil of one hurts all”. “The deceased doctors remind us that no one is saved alone, that it is only possible to save together,” he said.